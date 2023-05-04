Name: Melinda Warren Elnaggar
Age: 61
Name: Melinda Warren Elnaggar
Age: 61
Municipality/School District: Biglerville Borough
Education: Bachelors from Westminster Choir College, Master from New England Conservatory
Current Employer: St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover
Past political experience: I have had the privilege of serving Biglerville Borough for the last 12 years
Why do you want to run for office? Since dedicating the past 12 years to public service, I have found an enjoyment of working to keep our citizens safe and protected. It has been a learning curve, but I understand the idea of longevity makes for a more knowledgeable public servant.
What are your goals once elected to this position? To continue making the Borough safe and increase the amount of knowledge we can share with the citizens. I make no “campaign promises” but can only say that I will continue to do my best for the citizens of Biglerville. I will also keep a keen eye for potential members of the council. There is a Jr. Council program and I would love to institute that here.
