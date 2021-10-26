Stanley Weidler

Party: Republican
Position seeking: Bermudian Springs School Board Director
Residence: 890 Turkey Pit Rd New Oxford, PA 17350
Employment: Part time laborer for PSI and retired school teacher
Education: Undergrad – Shippensburg State College BS in Education Secondary Social Studies and k-12 Geoenvironmental Studies 1976. Master of Science in Geoenvironmental Science from Shippensburg University 1980.
Political experience: None
Community involvement: Board Memberships: Director of the Missions Gettysburg (former) and York Springs Foursquare Church (current), Director of Short Term Missions to Source of Life Ministries in Haiti (current), Board Director of Nacer USA (current), Volunteer at ACCA (Adams County Christian Acadamy) and Adams County Prison Ministry (current), Board Member for Thirsty Souls Ministry (TSM) (current), President and board member of Tender Care Pregnancy Center (1987-1980, 1998-2001), Vice Chair and Council member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Church (1986 – 2012 intermittent)
What makes you the best candidate? The answer is my faith and my experience.
The task facing public school boards is beyond human ability to successfully navigate. It will take the intervention of the Almighty to right the ship. With God all things are possible. I am a 68 year old grandfather. I have seen miracles and debacles. There is nothing in this endeavor for me personally. My grandchildren in the district are being very successfully home schooled by my son and daughter in law. I would like to see the community get reunited. I would like a public school that does the job of correctly educating the children in the community so that we have a bright future for them.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The most important issue facing school boards all over the country including Bermudian Springs is that the public school system is broken. It has been on a failing trajectory for many years but it has become obvious to the casual observer and parent over the past two years. The proof of this is that now there is divisiveness within communities that were once very united. Parents are taking their children out of the public schools in droves to home school them or send them to private or cyber schools.
They are on an unsustainable path of spending, so the taxes have been increasing year after year but the results for parents is less and less.
They have beautiful expensive buildings but inside they are teaching destructive things like Critical Race Theory and transgender concepts that defy science and good mental health for our children.
The current school board at Bermudian Springs has not been listening to the voices of the parents and taxpayers who they are supposed to represent. Instead, they have given carte blanche to the whims of the Administration, teacher union and governor demands, many of which are in opposition to parent and taxpayer wishes.
There has been very little transparency given to the taxpayers in the district. They have not listened to rational parent requests for freedom to allow their children to be unmasked if they choose and not to be quarantined and sent home simply for sitting next to someone who may have tested positive for Covid.
