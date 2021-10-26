James W. Muller

Party: Republican
Position seeking: Sheriff
Residence: York Springs
Employment: Current Sheriff
Education: New Oxford High School
Political experience: Running for office as Sheriff
Community involvement: A member of the Marine corps League NRA, A.B.A.T.E., New Oxford Social Club, VFW, Gettysburg Eagles, American legion, McSherrystown Fish and Game, McSherrystown Home Association, and 40 and 8. Also a member of the Easter Bunny Foundation, Fight Crime Invest in Kids, the Deputy Phil program, Shop with the Sheriff, and Tech Prep.
What makes you the best candidate? I have 23 plus years experience on how a sheriff's office operates, from the working Deputy to the Sheriff. If elected I know what needs to be done, because I have done it. And with your support I will continue to do it. I have Modernized and Professionalized the office and have done it while keeping a constant eye towards reducing the taxpayers burden. I have used grants and donations whenever possible to help keep our budget in check and still get the things we need to operate efficiently. I have a passion for this job and for public service and have never allowed myself to forget that it is "You" the People who put me in this office. My staff also reflects my sense of community involvement along with the Core Values I have instilled in the Office; Duty, Service, and Integrity. You the voters put your faith in me 15 years ago and elected me as Sheriff of Adams County and if you see fit to re-elect me again in November I will do my best to live up to your expectations of me now and in the future. Please check out my website at www.electmuller.com or Facebook page at Re-elect Sheriff Jim Muller for Adams Co. PA
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? A very important issue that faces not only our Sheriff's Office, but all law enforcement, is to foster and create an open dialogue between law enforcement and the community to address growing tendencies such as mistrust and insecurities. This communication needs to address issues such as racial and culture diversity and how to partner for a better future. Another area of priority is addressing the Use of Force and Deputy accountability through updated policies and best practices, training, and implementation of body worn cameras. The Sheriff's Office faces continual challenges of balancing the budget while maintaining an eye towards reducing the taxpayers burden. There is a growing demand to increase staffing as the workload continues to increase which so far has been met with strategic planning without the increase of staffing. Covid-19 has led us to develop and implement procedures into how we can better protect our Deputy's safety and health, which is an ongoing concern and endeavor. Records retention standards and reducing the paper footprint are still ongoing projects. Our office along with Sheriff's offices throughout the Commonwealth are also mandated to comply with act 57 which has to do with law enforcement background investigations, hiring and separation,
