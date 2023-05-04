Name: Dale Reichert
Age: 65
Municipality/School District/Where You Reside: Abbottstown Borough
Education: High School Graduate
Current employer: Witmer Public Safety Group
Past political experience: Have been a member of Borough Council for the past 10 years
Why do you want to run for this political office? I have lived in the Abbottstown area my entire life. I have lived in Abbottstown Borough for 38 years. I was the Chief of the Abbottstown Fire Company for 18 years and am still an active responder with United Hook & Ladder Co. #33. My life experiences in Abbottstown give me extensive knowledge on what is best for Abbottstown, with a willingness to listen to those who have elected me. In political decisions it is not “what is important for my house” it is “what is best for all residents of the Borough.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Abbottstown Borough is a town with little potential for growth, the current area is about 90% developed. This means as products and services continue to rise in cost, there needs to be financially responsible decisions made. My goal is to be able to continue to help make those decisions. The current Council which I have been part of was able to make solid financial decisions and at the same time establish a part time police force for Abbottstown to better protect our citizens.
