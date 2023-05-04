Name: Dan Colgan
Age: 53
Municipality: McSherrystown Borough
Education: Graduate of Delone Catholic H.S. 1987
Current Employer: Utz Brands, Hanover Pa.
Past Political Experience: McSherrystown Borough Council 2020-2024, Council President 2022-2024
Why do you want to run for this political office?
McSherrystown has been my home my entire life. My family has been a part of it for well over 100 years and I’ve personally watched its’ ebb and flow and I believe that our community has lacked strong, ethical leadership in the recent past. I’ve heard the excuse too many times “that’s the way we’ve always done it” when presented with things that evidence has proven unethical, or frankly illegal. When I was elected in 2020, we started the process of fixing that and we’ve come a long way. I want to continue to bring fairness back to the borough no matter who you are. I also want to restore the sense of community back. We need to rediscover our identity; and civic pride.
What are your goals once elected to this position?
I will continue prompting our council to bring the taxpayer costs of our local government in line, reducing costs and rebuilding our surplus that was destroyed prior to my election in 2020. I will attempt to address the conditions of our roadways and our “curb appeal” by appropriating funds as much as we can with due diligence; by building on our successful improvements to our communication technologies and transparency with more interactive website tools and by beginning an electronic newsletter; by establishing a “Founder’s Day” celebration to bring the entire community together to remind each other of our community’s roots and in doing so hopefully bring the community closer together. Part of that is forming a welcoming committee for new arrivals in the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.