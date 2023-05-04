Name: John Lawver Jr.
Age: 69 years
Municipality/School District: Reside in Gettysburg Borough 3rd ward.
Education: Gettysburg High School Graduate some college courses.
Current Employer: I am semi retired, but own and work for Lawver Fire Apparatus Inc.
Past Political Experience: I have been on Borough Council for the past 6 years.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am running for re-election of the council seat in the 3rd ward of Gettysburg Borough. I was instrumental in changing the hiring process to try to get more candidates for the police department and would like to remain to see how it plays out. This has been a non-political council with each member voting for what they believe is in the best interest of the Borough regardless of their political party. The members have many discussions on all items before voting and do not allow the outcomes to cause a split in unity. We have many items of unfinished business to deal with and I would like to help finish them.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My largest goal would be fiscal responsibility. I would like to find more revenue streams for the Borough so taxes could be lowered. Because we are “Gettysburg” and the county seat, 45% of the property is tax-exempt because of state, federal, educational, and church property ownership. Most people don’t understand that about 80% of the Borough budget is fixed with employee contracts, unfunded mandates from state and Federal Government, Insurances, and utility cost. Another part of the problem is the constraints placed on the Borough by state regulations that prohibit the Borough from collecting certain fees because we are a Borough in a Commonwealth system.
