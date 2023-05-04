Name: David Boyer
Age: 62
Municipality: Huntington Township Supervisor
Education: Graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and Penn State University
Current employer: Retired
Past Political Experience: Huntington Township Supervisor for 13 years including 12 years as Chairman
Why do you want to run for this political office? Now that I am retired from full time employment I am available to better serve the needs of the office. I also have the knowledge and experience from my prior years as a Supervisor to serve the Township residents. I have been involved in the Township budgeting, planning, ordinances, meetings. Local government is unique in our political system because a resident can attend the monthly meeting and interact directly with the elected officials as they make decisions. I understand that there are going to be issues that arise in the Township and not everyone will agree with the decisions that are made, but sometimes we need to agree to disagree and maintain a mutual respect for differing opinions and ideas.
What are your goals once elected to this position? To help preserve and maintain the quality of life that we have in Huntington Township. We are fortunate to have a financially strong Township that has managed the funds that it has while maintaining the roads and providing the services needed to its residents. I also feel we need to support our local emergency service organizations as they protect and serve the community. I would continue to support our rural way of life and agricultural community.
