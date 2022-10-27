Election 2022 Pennsylvania Senate

This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos. (AP Photo)

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, both of whom engaged in a recent televised debate, will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the Nov. 8 election for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Pat Toomey who is not seeking re-election. Challenging the Republican and Democratic candidates are Erik Gerhardt representing the Libertarians, Richard Weiss from the Green Party, and Daniel Wassmer from the newly-formed Keystone party, according to a sample ballot.

The candidates’ backgrounds vary widely, as indicated by information from their campaign websites and the Associated Press.

