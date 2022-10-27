John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, both of whom engaged in a recent televised debate, will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the Nov. 8 election for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Pat Toomey who is not seeking re-election. Challenging the Republican and Democratic candidates are Erik Gerhardt representing the Libertarians, Richard Weiss from the Green Party, and Daniel Wassmer from the newly-formed Keystone party, according to a sample ballot.
The candidates’ backgrounds vary widely, as indicated by information from their campaign websites and the Associated Press.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was mayor of Braddock. He joined AmeriCorps and helped set up the first computer labs in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. He earned a master’s in public policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
Mehmet Oz hosts a television show and is an attending physician at New York Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center. He has performed thousands of heart operations, has written or co-written eight bestselling books, and holds medical patents.
Gerhardt notes his involvement in Boy Scouts, and says he began work in the construction industry when he was 16 years old, starting his own business, ECG Carpentry, in 2015, according to his website. “As a business owner, I have had to track the economy and political sphere, and I saw many challenges that our country needs to address. I am a problem-solver who knows how to plan, engage, and carry a multifaceted project to completion,” his website reads.
Weiss supports Medicare for all, “reproductive rights, sensible gun regulation, and restorative justice reforms that reduce crime and save money, while improving police professionalism. He opposes expensive cancer-causing fracking and supports a rapid transition to renewable energy which is cheaper and creates more jobs,” according to his website. Born in Pittsburgh, he worked as an attorney for the federal government in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and in Indonesia on financing for development projects, according to the website.
Wassmer obtained a bachelor of arts degree and an M.B.A. after attending Nassau Community College, Utah State University, and Adelphi University, and subsequently a J.D. from New York Law School in 1989; is professional experience includes working as an adjunct professor, lawyer, business owner, scuba diving instructor, and artist, according to ballotpedia website.
