Lisa Angstadt

Party: Democrat (I am also the Republican candidate for this election).
Position seeking: Gettysburg Borough Tax Collector
Residence: Gettysburg
Employment: Adams County Office of Planning and Development
Education: Graduate Shippensburg University; GIS Certification Penn State University
Political experience: None
Community involvement: Member of Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force; Race Director for the Linda Kranias Memorial 5K, inspired by Stacy Hobbs; member of VFW Post 15
What makes you the best candidate? I was appointed as the Gettysburg Borough Tax Collector in November 2020 and have successfully completed my first year in this position. I was considered for the position because of my work with the County Tax Services department, directly for 11-years and currently as GIS (Geographic Information Services) Manager in Planning. My experience with tax parcels and the procedures used for property transfers, millage rates, subdividing and other areas of real estate tax has been invaluable in the past year. Also, through working in Tax Services, I am familiar with many people who are involved with the tax process, both in the County and the borough itself. These connections have been a great resource to me and to borough taxpayers as we try to make tax collection easy as possible.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The primary issue facing tax collection is, of course, the cost to borough residents. I am always cognizant of the burden paying taxes places on some residents and try to be amenable as possible in helping with questions and issues. We are also currently facing an issue of mail delivery delays. Due to this circumstance, I have tried to schedule more in-person payment days. The Borough has generously given me use of the receptionist’s office at their building which is convenient and safe for citizens wanting to pay in-person. They have also provided a 24-hour drop-box for tax payments, which is located with the other payment boxes directly in front of the borough building. One last issue is not having a credit card payment method. I am planning to initialize this option before the municipal tax bills are due in March 2022.
