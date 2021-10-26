Todd McCauslin

Party: Republican
Residence: Littlestown
Employment: Carlisle Area School District
Education: Master of Science in Counseling and Administration
What makes you the best candidate? As a life-long learner, educator and resident of Adams County, I am looking forward to growing and extending my public stewardship.
Our elected official(s) should be representing “We-The-People” and protecting all residents, never self-serving nor favoring a select few. When you serve with self-discipline, morality, and liberty within local government, you actually empower the rights and power of its citizens.
I am ready to make honest, positive, and cooperative changes, doing what is good for the township as a whole and helping our local communities do better. We need to collaborate with our constituents and implement a “shared vision” of what is best for our Mount Joy community.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? I don’t believe in sitting idle, now is the time to step-up and take-action to prevent our township’s rural character and rich history from being lost forever. We need to save our farms, while respecting the land and the environment, so it’s there for the next generation(s).
My main priorities will include better communication and collaboration with residents, having supervisors be more accessible, and implement a decision-making process that is much more transparent. We need to promote “smart growth” and manage responsible development that aligns with the comprehensive plan, along with Planning Commission recommendations.
As a township supervisor, I will be both responsible and ethical when deciding issues of public safety, growth management, zoning, roads, code enforcement, environment, and ultimately how to pay for it all… We need to support our local businesses, fire departments and public services, while keeping the township budget in check – and thereby limiting the municipal tax burden on residents.
