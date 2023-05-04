Name: Ruth E. Grffie
Age: 71
Municipality: Huntington Township / Bermudian Springs School District
Education: 1969 High school graduate of Central Dauphin High School.
Current employer: I am currently employed with the Pennsylvania Automotive Association in Harrisburg for 54 years.
Past political experience: I served on the Bermudian Springs School Board, December 1999 to December 2003. Also from December 2015 to December 2019 and I am current on the school board now from December 2019 till December 2023.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am seeking re election for Region II, which is Huntington Township and York Springs Borough. I believe a school board should be diversified with people serving on the board coming from different backgrounds and different job careers, which would bring different ideas to the table for discussion. I feel that I have the dedication, integrity, accountability and I’m not afraid to stand up for issues. I attend meetings regularly. I do research prior and after meeting and ask questions when I don’t fully understand the questions or issues. I am interested in public education and have always had the best interest of all the student in mind when making decisions involving them.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals are to fight for fiscal responsibility making sure the tax dollars are being well spent and to make sure the school board is accountable to the taxpayers through transparency and the appropriate use of public funds. I realize that we live in a rural community in which raising taxes every year puts much stress on taxpayers in the community that are living on fixed incomes. I also feel that since not all students learn in the same way, that it is important for all students to have the opportunity to succeed in their own way.
