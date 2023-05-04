Name: Alisha Sanders
Age: 49
Municipality/School District: Gettysburg Borough, Ward 3
Education: Franklin and Marshall College, B.A., Government; Wilson College, M.A., Education
Current Employer: Gettysburg Area School District, civics teacher
Past Political Experience: In the past 20 years, I served through volunteer service on several boards and committees, including Third Ward Concerned Neighbors, Adams County Historical Society, YWCA, NAACP, NOW, AYSO, Advocacy Committee (YWCA), and the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice.
Why do I want to run for this political office? I want to give back to the community which has given so much to me and good governance requires good people. Through extensive volunteer and leadership service in the community, I have made connections to several local organizations and established sincere relationships with exceptional people who dedicate their time, talent, and their treasure in service to others. My own service has allowed me to better understand the value of building relationships and listening with empathy in order to address community issues and to advocate for others. My background and experiences will allow me to help others in the community to become more actively engaged with their government and to build a culture in which the community feels respected, included, and valued by their leaders.
What are your goals once elected to this position? As a member of the borough council, I will work alongside my colleagues to protect the quality of life for residents in the 3rd ward and throughout the borough. This means that I will support efforts to keep our community safe, protect our environment, preserve the integrity of our town’s history and historical sites, address housing needs, support local businesses, industries and the arts while considering the impact of each and every borough council decision on our neighbors, friends, and families.
