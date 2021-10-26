Jennifer Goldhahn

Party: Republican
Position seeking: Reading Township seat on Bermudian Springs School Board
Residence: Reading Township
Employment: Current homemaker and previous Critical Care RN, BSN, CCRN
Education: Bachelors of Science in Nursing
Political experience: This is my first venture into elected office.
Community involvement: Lake Meade Pack 88 Committee Chair for three years. During my three years, I assisted in organizing the annual pack calendar, fundraising, event planning, community service projects, food drives, annual recharter for Pack 88, baked cakes for Blue and Gold Banquet, welcomed girls into an all boy Cub Scout Pack. (All girls were below the puberty age, had their own restrooms, and separate Den within the Pack.), garden maintenance at my church, classroom volunteer, and substitute school nurse for the Elementary School for two years.
What makes you the best candidate? I am the best candidate for Bermudian Springs School Board because my primary foci are quality education, parent rights, transparency, and holding the line on taxes. Since November 2020, I've been addressing concerns within the community at every monthly school board meeting. The current school board has ignored parent and student voices. One example is the many unreturned emails from parents. It is essential teachers leave out all tenets of critical race theory and do not conflate education with indoctrination. It is not the government's job to teach our children social and emotional learning; it's the parents' responsibility. Parents' rights and our children's civil rights are being violated. Our children have been discriminated against and segregated for refusing to wear a mask because it makes them feel sick, anxious, or causes acne. Edicts do not override individual civil rights, especially through an unlawful state-wide mask mandate. Transparency within the District, as well as transparency with curriculum, needs significant improvement. As a parent with children in the District, I believe parents should have access to a syllabus, including textbooks, reading assignments, and any adjunct material, providing complete transparency. Parents in the District should know what their children are learning without requiring a curriculum review. In 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 the Bermudian Springs School Board voted to raise taxes. As inflation rates soar, raising taxes is the last thing anyone on a fixed income or budget can afford, which is why I will hold the line on taxes.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Education, transparency, parent rights, and District finances are the most important issues facing the Bermudian Springs School Board at this time. Many students are behind in their grade level from education losses. Teachers and parents must collaborate to eliminate educational discrepancies from remote learning during 2020 and hybrid during 2020-21. Working as an academic team will provide an opportunity for curriculum transparency. Transparency is essential for trust. School Board members need to be mindful they are representing their community. Keeping the community informed through easily accessible information is our right as parents and taxpayers. The mask mandate overrode local control and ignored parents' rights to make decisions in the best interest of their children. It makes no sense that children are masked only at school and nowhere else in the community. The parents who spoke and emailed were crystal clear in their desire to keep masks optional. District finances should be handled responsibly by staying within a budget while maximizing student resources and learning potential. Once elected to the Bermudian Springs School Board, I will continue to be present in the community and work with parents, teachers, and administration to meet the needs of the Bermudian Springs Community.
