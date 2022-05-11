Name: Stephanie Roelker
Party: Democratic Party
Position Seeking: Democratic Committee Member
Residence: I have lived in Latimore Township since 1960
Employment: Retired
Education: High School — Delone Catholic; BA — Seton Hill College; MA — the University of Pittsburgh
Political Experience: Auditor for Latimore Township; Democratic Committee Person for Latimore Township
Community Involvement: Gettysburg Community Theatre; Gettysburg Community Chorus; Cantor and Lector in my church
What makes you the best candidate? I have been a committee person for over 20 years and am still crazy enough to continue working with the Committee in a Republican dominated county. I keep trying to bring the Democrats in Latimore Township together and to become active in our local activities and to bring out the vote.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Currently, the most critical issue is getting out the vote. Beyond that, finding and supporting candidates to run for school board, township offices, county positions, and state positions is always a focus of our committee. As with every organization, we are always in need of volunteers and committee persons to help us run our headquarters, participate in our various activities, and provide fresh ideas.
