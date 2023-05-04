Name: Deb Steckler
Age: 41
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Name: Deb Steckler
Age: 41
Municipality/School District: Biglerville/Upper Adams
Education: no degree but completed 3.5 years of college at Penn State
Current Employer: Keller Williams Keystone Realty
Past Political Experience: none
Why do you want to run for this political office? I have 2 children in this school district and believe the best way to improve a child’s education is to be involved. As a parent, I hope to be a voice for parents and do what is best for ALL the children in the school district. I strongly believe that change happens on the local level and a well-developed education includes academics, arts, music, sports, and the opportunity for extracurricular activities. I want the best for the students without breaking the taxpayer’s bank.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I have no goals or hidden agendas. I just want to make the best decisions for the children of the school district by keeping an open mind and looking at things in a logical non-partisan way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.