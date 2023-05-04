Name: Shaun Phiel
Age: 38
Municipality: Cumberland Township
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shippensburg University
Employer: Dobbin House Tavern & RSP Partners LLC
Past Political Experience: For the past 5-plus years I have served on the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors in the capacity of board member, vice chair, chair and on each of the sub committees.
Why do you want to run for this position? I plan to run for re-election as Cumberland Township Supervisor because I want to continue to serve the residents of the great Township that my family and I live in. I want to continue to help lead one of the best financially run townships in the area. I want to continue to work with the staff to provide the great administrative, police, and public works services that Cumberland Township residents have come to expect.
What are your goals once elected to this position?: If re-elected as Cumberland Township Supervisor, my goals are to give needed resources to the staff to serve Cumberland Township residents in the future, while continuing the successful financial practices Cumberland Township has had in place for years. I plan to implement more ways to meet the needs of the Township from an urban, agrarian and rural life perspective by listening to Township residents. I am very proud of the addition of Ag Preservation that was added to the budget to help preserve land in Cumberland Township during my time as chair of the finance committee. If re-elected to the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors I will proudly serve the only Township I have lived in my entire life.
