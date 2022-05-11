Name: Wendy M. Logue
Party: Currently registered Democrat
Position seeking: Union Township Democratic Committee Member
Residence: Bollinger Road, Littlestown
Employment: Para educator LIU #12
Education: 1979 graduate of New Oxford Jr. Sr. High School, PA Chapter 14 & LIU #12 Board Policy #533 Annual Training Requirements, Staff Development
Political experience: Chairwoman for my local Pennsylvania State Education Association Support Staff Political Action Committee for Education
Community Involvement:
Former Sunday School Teacher, Youth Group Director; Girl Scout Daisy, Brownie Co-leader; Youth Softball/Basketball coach; Board Member Littlestown Baseball/Softball for Youth
What makes you the best candidate? For the past 26 years I have worked with Disabled Children/Teenagers in several public school districts & businesses. I work directly with my classroom team, faculty and administrators from the districts I’m assigned and businesses. I also have prior experience working in the home Nursing field caring for clients and working directly with their families. I consider myself a people person with a servant heart.
Most Important Issues? Poverty, Homelessness, Food Security, Equality, Income Gap, Affordable Healthcare, Affordable Childcare, Affordable Housing, Property Taxes, Education, Gun Violence, Voting Rights, Civil Rights, Integrity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.