Name: Marcia L. Wilson
Age: 75
Municipality: Mount Pleasant Township
Education: Clearfield High School, Maryland Medical Secretarial School, and professional insurance designation of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter
Current Employer: Tour Guide at Shriver House Museum, Gettysburg
Past Political Experience: Elected auditor of Mount Pleasant Township, past service as treasurer and volunteer with county, state and federal campaigns, six years Chair of Adams County Democratic Committee
Why do you want to run for this political office? I am a current auditor, having served for six years, four years as lead auditor, during which time the audit team identified errors, corrected them, and guided the township in better accounting and business practices.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I hope to continue moving forward with improved and enhanced accounting and business practices in the township.
