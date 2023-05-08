Name: Warren Sheppard
Age: 64
Municipality/School District: Cumberland Township
Education: Lakeland Regional High School, Wanaque, New Jersey; Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa.; Pennsylvania State Police Academy, Hershey, Pa.; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture studies and seminars on Lawncare Herbicides and Pesticides Licensed applicator and business.
Current Employer: Businessman, Owner Sheppard’s Groundskeeping, 42 years
Past political experience: None, but I do have an understanding of small government operations, financial responsibility, and organization.
Why do you want to run for this political office? Like I always have done in life I want to continue to serve my community with a mature, common-sense approach. Cumberland Township is where I chose to live for the past 35 years. I run my business here and have raised my children who both still live in the township. I have a history as a public servant to serve my community to the best of my ability. When I am involved in something I give it my all and see it through to completion. I am confident that with my vast experiences and knowledge that I can continue to serve in a leadership role as a supervisor for the betterment of our community.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I believe Cumberland Township is a premier place to live. With all the new development, our community is growing and increasing in population. I hear residents complaining about some of our roads and I look forward to working with our roads department. Those that know me, know that I ‘tell it like it is’ and that I am able to work and communicate with anyone and listen to their concerns with integrity. I believe that everything must be thought out thoroughly, but not dragged out. If elected, I would be honored to join the team of current Cumberland Township Supervisors for future betterment of our outstanding community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.