Name: Karen Heflin
Age:
Municipality/School District: Straban Township, Gettysburg
Education: Paralegal Certificate from Penn State
Current Employer: Current Register & Recorder for Adams County
Past political experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? As the current Register/Recorder, it is an honor to serve Adams County citizens and proudly represent Adams County at state conferences since January 2016. I remain committed to continuing the reliability and advancement of the office. I appreciate the opportunity to implement procedural changes and to update the office footprint to provide a positive impact for overall efficiency. Further, it has been a privilege to work in unison with the legal community and with local citizens within the guidelines of regulations and laws. As always, it is important to me that everyone who visits the Register/Recorder office has a respectful and helpful experience. I humbly ask the voters of Adams County for their Vote on May 16 so I may continue to serve in this position.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals are to keep the office moving forward by improving internal work processes and making adjustments for effectiveness for both the Register of Wills office and the Recorder of Deeds office. I will continue to review technology for improved ways to keep the office relevant to better serve the constituents of Adams County and to provide accessible public information. In addition, I will continue to maintain and preserve accurate historical records, as well as stay current with laws and rule changes. The goal is always to serve the people of Adams County with integrity and reliability.
