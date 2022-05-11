When voters hit the polls on Tuesday, May 17, both parties will meet a roster of candidates vying for the US Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Toomey who declined to seek re-election. Numerous others are looking to capture the lieutenant governor slot.
Four Democrats and seven Republicans tossed their hats into the ring in the Senate race, while three Democrats and nine Republicans are battling it out for the lieutenant governor’s spot. In the gubernatorial race, only one Democrat stepped forward, whereas nine Republicans are facing off.
John Joyce, Republican, is running unopposed for re-election to the state’s 13th District US Representative’s spot. Dan Moul and Torren Ecker, both Republicans, are seeking re-election to the 91st District and 193rd District, respectively, at the state House.
Locally, several people are seeking nominations to their respective party’s committee during this primary election.
