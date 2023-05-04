The primary election is May 16 at polling sites throughout Adams County.
Numerous people are running for a variety of municipal and school board seats, in addition to several county-level offices.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The primary election is May 16 at polling sites throughout Adams County.
Numerous people are running for a variety of municipal and school board seats, in addition to several county-level offices.
Ig you don’t know where to vote, a complete list of polling sites in Adams County can be found at https://www.adamscountypa.gov/getmedia/eb16621e-2654-4b56-bf4a-d5b079d95e90/pollingplaces.pdf.
Adams County polling places are open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16, according to the county website.
If you need additional information, the Adams County Elections and Voter Registration office can be reached at 717-337-9832.
“Election and Voter Registration personnel provide guidance and information pertaining to election and voter registration procedures. The Elections/Voter Registration office provides mandated services,” information on the site reads.
“The Elections/Voter Registration office is also responsible for establishing voting precincts and locations of polling places for each voting precinct; training of election officers to staff the polls on election day and preparing all election supplies to be used at the polls on election day,” according to the website.
More information is available through links on the voter page, https://www.adamscountypa.gov/departments/electionsandvoterregistration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.