Name: Barbara Fisher
Party: Democrat
Position seeking: Adam’s County Democratic Committee
Residence: Union Township
Employment: Retired
Education: Bachelor of science degree from SW Missouri University
Political experience: Member of the Democratic Committee
Community involvement: I have represented the Democratic organization by helping with petition signing, contacting voters to remind them to vote, and supplying candidate information to voters. I have been involved in community improvements such as roadside clean-up, participating in gatherings for group discussions regarding current events, and volunteering at the Democratic Committee headquarters.
What makes you the best candidate? I feel that I am qualified for the position I’m running for based on my previous experience.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? I believe the most important issue currently is the fragility of our democracy which was not realized until recent events such as those demonstrated on January 6. I am also concerned that more must be done to ensure that each person has equal opportunity to be educated in a way that would enable them to realize the benefits that living in a democracy affords them. I also support protecting the environment as an important concern. So many challenges are facing us, not just as a nation, but as a member of the we live in. We must realize that th future depends on the cooperation of all of us in bringing about unity.
