Stephanie Haley

Party: Democrat/Republican
Residence: East Berlin Borough
Employment: Project Manager
Education: Graduate, Bermudian Springs; BA Russian, Juniata College; Volgograd Pedagogical University, Volgograd, Russia
Political experience: voter
Community involvement: Girl Scout leader, Church Council Member
What makes you the best candidate? I believe that all residents should feel like their voices matter and that their concerns and/or ideas will be heard and taken seriously if they choose to voice them. We’re a small town filled with a lot of really wonderful people. We all live here for different reasons — some moved back to their hometown to raise their family like me, some have always lived here, some are just passing through and some moved here to retire. Whatever the reason, recognizing and appreciating different points of view, ideas and concerns is important. It’s about being good neighbors. As mayor, I would be open, approachable and transparent and it would be an honor to represent the residents of East Berlin and build a better community together.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? I’ve heard many different issues as I’ve talked to folks over the past months. For example, there is a lot concern about the heavy traffic and speeding through town, drivers do not stop at the pedestrian crosswalks and there needs to be improved communication across the board. Better communication might be in the form of live-streaming borough council meetings so parents with children can tune in from home, for example. At the end of the day, it should be easy to find out what’s happening in town if you want to know. My kids also want more “fun stuff” to do in town — who knows what that could look like but I know that there are people with ideas! East Berlin is a great place in which to live and raise a family and I think we can do better and folks should expect more.
