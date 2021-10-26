Chad-Alan Carr

Party: Democratic
Position seeking: Council Member At Large, Gettysburg Borough
Residence: 49 York Street, Gettysburg
Employment: Gettysburg Community Theatre
Education: Dickinson High School, Amarillo College, Sam Houston State University
Political experience: Volunteer
Community involvement: I have volunteered with Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public Schools, YWCA, Gettysburg/Adams Chamber Of Commerce, Music Gettysburg, Totem Pole Playhouse, Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg Festival, Main Street Gettysburg, and co-created two local non profits the Gettysburg Community Theatre and Gettysburg Pride. I helped with the filming of HBO’s Award-Winning series “We’re Here” which premiered in Gettysburg.
In addition, I was instrumental in bringing both a PA State Festival and a National Festival to Gettysburg with the American Association Of Community Theatres. These festivals brought several hundred people downtown to shop, dine, enjoy live theatre, and fill hotels.
The annual Gettysburg Pride Fest has grown into an economic booster for the town as well bringing hundreds of people to town to celebrate diversity, equality, family, and love. I spearheaded Gettysburg’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance. This Gettysburg Borough Council unanimously passed this ordinance, so that everyone here has equal protections regarding employment, housing, and public accommodations. More details about why we needed this here is on my website www.Chad-AlanCarr.com
What makes you the best candidate? I am a self-proclaimed cheerleader for Gettysburg. I believe Gettysburg is indeed the grandest small town in America, and it has the biggest heart. On the heels of Abraham Lincoln and Thaddeus Stevens, we still have so much work to do to continue their footsteps. We can do so….TOGETHER!
