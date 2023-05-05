Name: David L. Sites
Name: David L. Sites
Age: 67
Municipality/School District: Cumberland Twp.
Education: Graduate of Fairfield Area High School, 73’, Graduate Gettysburg College 77’
Current Employer: Sites Realty Inc.
Past Political Experience: None
Why do you want to run for this political office? To offer 43 years of business experience to help develop a future vision for the GASD.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Determining how to best facilitate the students and teachers highest level of achievement . Analyze the current positive revenue growth of the buildout in our local school district to further determine the ability to anticipate the capitalization limits under which the school district can continue to grow, curriculum, teacher income growth and capital building projects. Study the current student population trends so as to review the GASD building capital needs and or the reorganization of the current facilities. Have strategic meetings with the teacher union/association, student council and the managing administration to develop a long term strategic plan for higher curriculum achievement for all students. To analyze the need for employing additional mental health team members throughout the school district for the students and staff wellness and success. Hopefully GASD student body, faculty and GASD administration will have achieved positive success during my director term.
Publishers Note: This candidate’s information was inadvertently omitted from the Election Guide published May 4, 2023.
