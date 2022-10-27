While Rep. John Joyce, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th District from Blair County, is unopposed on the ballot, Beth Farnham is waging a write-in campaign against the incumbent.
Name: Beth Farnham
Party: Democrat, write-in
Residence: Conewago Township, Adams County
Employment: Stay-at-home parent
Education: Bachelor of arts in biology and French
Community Involvement: Member of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, registered volunteer with Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, member of several political grassroots groups.
Political Experience: Current Democratic Committee member of Adams County Democratic Committee; various demonstrations for and participation in: Black Lives Matter, women’s marches, Gay Pride, Fight For Our Lives, immigrant vigils, author of several Letters to the Editor
What makes you the best candidate? As a 15-year resident and former registered Republican of Adams County, I have witnessed conspiracy theory and Christian exclusion subvert Christianity and our American ideal of democracy. I have lived among hypocrites who wrap themselves in the United States flag and carry a Bible, then discount Black Lives, Women’s Rights, public education, voting rights, stewardship of the Earth, and welfare programs, while they exalt personal freedoms to threaten others with firearms, pollution, and infectious disease. When Black Lives Matter, when Women’s Rights are Human Rights, when No Human is Illegal, when Love is Love, and when Science is Real, then we embrace “the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” and we love our neighbors as ourselves. Life is defined by the Biblical concept “first breath” and so…the murders of black people at the knees of racist police officers, students at the bullets of irresponsible gun owners, medically vulnerable at the respirations of antivaxxers, and starving children at the fists of a selfish society are contrary to that basic right, while fetal termination is not. Truths of peer-reviewed Science, Critical Race Theory, gun statistics, and the like shall not be hidden under a bushel, but revealed for all. A vote for me is a vote for the American ideals of individual worth, equal rights, liberty, enfranchisement, and majority rule, once promised by our Founding Fathers, improved by the marching generations, and manifested in you.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Protecting our precious democracy is paramount to me. We almost lost it on January 6th, 2021 when the sanctity of the American voting process was violently disrupted at the instigation of a man who would not accept that he lost the presidential election. This has sharpened my resolve to do all I can to safeguard American democracy. Certainly my opponent, incumbent Rep. John Joyce, does nothing to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States” as he not only fails to condemn the January 6th insurrection, but also the despicable actions and words of former President Trump leading up to and during the attack, as evidenced in the recent January 6th Committee hearings. Worse, Rep. Joyce voted against certifying the lawful election of President Biden despite having no valid legal or Constitutional basis to do so. Ironically, he had no issue with the same Pennsylvania voter ballots being counted to re-elect him. Therefore, my top priorities in Congress would be to enact legislation to strengthen our democracy, such as The Electoral Count Act, introduced in the House of Representatives, as well as expanding The Voting Rights Act. Additionally, I would promote legislation that protects bodily autonomy, provides universal health care, and supports public health measures. Beyond that, I will advance legislation that is commensurate with the ideals of the Democratic National Committee found here: https://democrats.org/where-we-stand/party-platform/.
****
Congressman John Joyce, M.D., has served the 13th District since 2019. Before running for office, he worked in Blair County.
He was born in Altoona, Pa., the third generation of the Joyce family to be born and raised there.
A 1975 graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School, Joyce attended Penn State Altoona for two years, then continued his undergraduate work at Penn State University Park.
He graduated with a degree in biology in 1979, then received an M.D. from Temple University in 1983, followed by a three-year internal medicine residency as a Johns Hopkins fellow in Baltimore, Md., and a residency in dermatology at Johns Hopkins, finishing as chief resident.
Joyce worked with the US Navy at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, after which
Joyce returned to his hometown, where he established Altoona Dermatology Associates.
John has served on the Advisory Board of the Penn State Altoona Campus, the American Cancer Society, The United Way, the Goodman Trust, as a mentor for the Eberly College of Science at Penn State, and as a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.
He is a life-long member of the Cathedral in Altoona.
“In Congress, John is fighting for Pennsylvanians’ commonsense, conservative values — strengthening our economy, improving Pennsylvanians’ access to quality and affordable health care, and defending our Constitutional rights. There’s more work to be done, and he’s running for re-election to continue the fight,” his website reads.
