Name: Beverly Boyd
Age: Not provided
Municipality: Adams County
Education: Littlestown High School, Central Penn College, business degree, Penn State, paralegal degree
Current Employer: County of Adams, Prothonotary
Past Political Experience: Union Township Auditor before I ran for Prothonotary
Why do you want to run for this political office? It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the residents of Adams County. I look forward to continuing to move the prothonotary’s office forward with an updated web-based software program that will include on-line court dockets, e-filing, PDF/A document format for archival purposes, as well as will integrate with the Sheriff and Clerk of Courts Departments. The department went “live” with the base product on November 17, 2022, and we continue to work through the implementation process for each additional module. We are very thankful for the support and patience of the attorneys, title searchers and public as we work through the various steps of implementation and data validation.
What are your goals once elected to this position? The office footprint has been redesigned and updated to safeguard the public records, improve employee workspace with needed desk space for hardware, and provide health and security features as COVID turned the world upside down. By implementing solid financial and reporting practices, state and county audits are clean. All documents and orders are processed in a timely fashion and proofread for accuracy and capturing statistical data. Staff are cross trained, courteous, professional and work on digitizing older records, as time permits. Boyd is very proud of a wonderful team of county colleagues who work very hard in a unified manner to do the best we can for the people we serve.
