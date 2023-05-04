Name: Yancy Unger
Age: 50
School district: Littlestown
Education: 1990/Littlestown High School; 1995/Bachelor of Architectural Engineering, Pennsylvania State University; Licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in Pennsylvania and Maryland
Current Employer: Barton Associates, Inc.
Past Political Experience: School director, LASD, (Jan 2020-present); Joint Operating Committee member for ACTI (Dec 2021-present); Thunderbolt Foundation board member, Grant Application Review & Fundraising Committees (2016-2023)
Why do you want to run for this political office? I would like to gain re-election to continue to better the school district and do so in ways that are fiscally responsible in the current market climate. Our school is the heart of our community, the top employer, and instrumental in the quality of living in Littlestown. I felt that we were successful in navigating through the pandemic, keeping our doors open as much as possible for in-person learning. In my tenure, I have reached out to many residents to get feedback on important topics such as facilities, career technical education, taxes, books, curriculum, etc. I’ve learned a lot in my 3-plus years on the board and would relish the opportunity to continue that work over the next four years if re-elected.
What are your goals once elected to this position? My goals would be 1) making sure there’s a safe environment for students/staff/community on school property, 2) caring for the academic and social needs of our students, 3) reviewing the financial appropriations associated with the school budget, 4) overseeing the upcoming school building project, and 5) further developing the career technical opportunities available to our students. My wife and I are LHS alumni. We have one son who recently graduated, one currently graduating, and another in 8th grade. So, I’m familiar with the school’s academic and extracurricular offerings, and am very active in school events throughout the year. I’m proud of our school’s documented strength in the sciences, business, agriculture, music, and sports programs. And I’m aware of the areas where we need improvements.
