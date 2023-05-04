Name: Kevin Holtzinger
Age: 64
Municipality: Reading Township
Education: Bermudian Springs High School (1976) and Graham School in Garnett, Kans. (1978)
Occupation: Self-employed farmer/business for 44 years
Past political experience: Appointed to the Reading Township Board of Supervisors in 2016; I was elected in 2018 and served as the chairman the entire time. I also served as the treasurer for Pennsylvania Holstein Association for six years.
Why do you want to run for this political office? To continue to bring a commonsense approach to our community, by bring my many years of business knowledge to our township. By this I mean being fiscally responsible for the taxpayers’ hard-earned money; making wise decisions on maintaining roads; repairing or upgrading equipment and vehicles; holding people accountable; and managing our surplus wisely. Another reason is to continue to work with local and state officials to follow through with our ongoing projects to improve public safety, especially intersections of 234/Stoney Point Road and 234/Peepytown Road.
What are your goals if elected to this position? I would continue a strong working relationship with fellow supervisors to get positive things done. Some of my priorities are to continue to improve public safety and have a strong, cost-effective police presence. I will improve upon our recycling area to be more user-friendly and continue our spring clean-up event to keep trash off of our roadsides. Another item would be to work towards a township community center and recreational area, along with safe walking trails. This wouldn’t be to compete with EBACC, but to compliment them. I want to continue our financial support as a township and help move EBACC Project 22 forward as they prepare for their campaign kick-off. We also need to continue to help our local services, especially our dedicated fire companies.
