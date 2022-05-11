Name: Marcia Wilson
Party: Democratic
Position seeking: Adams County Democratic Committee Member 2022-2026
Residence: Mount Pleasant Township
Employment: Tour Guide
Education: Clearfield Area High School, Maryland Medical Secretarial School, Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation, ongoing professional development and enrichment courses
Political experience: Candidate on county level; Member of Adams County Democratic Committee for 20 years, chair for 6 years; member of Pennsylvania Democratic Committee for 6 years; active with numerous campaigns past and present
Community involvement: Elected auditor for Mt. Pleasant Township; president of GFWC Littlestown (community service organization); past president and board member of GFWC Pennsylvania; vice president of GFWC Middle Atlantic Region (4 state region for community service women’s groups); board member of Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association; treasurer of Friends of Littlestown Library; board secretary of Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries.
What makes you the best candidate? My experience and enthusiasm for the work of the local Democratic Party and my knowledge of the county committee and its functions make me well-qualified to continue my role on the Committee.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? Growing the Committee to provide additional outreach to voters in Adams County, mentoring and guiding candidates for local office, and educating voters are key priorities.
