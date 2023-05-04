Name: Meredith Miller
Age: 45
Municipality/School District: I have resided in Hamilton Township, Region 1, Conewago Valley School District for ten years.
Education: I graduated from Biglerville Highschool and hold an Associate Degree in Small Business Management from Harrisburg Area Community College.
Current Employer: I am a full-time employee at Adams Electric Cooperative.
Past political experience: I do not have any past political experience.
Why do you want to run for this political office? My reason for wanting to run for School Director begins with my own children, for which I have two in the district. After having regularly attended our school board meetings for the last 2.5 years, I came to realize the importance the school board has with their education. Our children need people in our community to stand up, protect, listen and have their voice. I think with where we are as a society right now, it is important to know who your school board members are, to feel comfortable engaging with them. That even though you may have a differing opinion, it’s important to listen to each other and try to find a common ground. Those that know me, know my ability to listen.
What are your goals once elected to this position? Some of my goals as School Director once I am elected will be to help ensure that high quality teachers and staff that fit with the Colonial community are recruited and retained, that our children are being well educated. Our facilities will be a point of focus, making sure they are safe and well maintained and that our programs and policies are supported by actively involved parents and community members.
