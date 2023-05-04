Name: Craig F. Rosendale
Age: 72
Municipality: Littlestown
Education: Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA)
Current Employer: Retired VP & Chief Compliance Officer
Past Political Experience: From 2000-2008 I was an elected Commissioner in Middletown in Frederick County, Maryland. I am currently a member of the Littlestown Borough Council, serving as President of the Council.
Why do you want to run for this political office? I find that Municipal government is an excellent way to positively contribute to the community in which I reside.
What are your goals once elected to this position? We have begun planning a significant upgrade to the wonderful park space the Borough owns. This will be a multi-year project that I want to see through. I also want to work to encourage members of our community to get involved in planning and carrying out more family oriented activities offered within the Borough.
