Name: Thomas E. Snyder
Age: 61 years old
Municipality/School District: McSherrystown Borough
Education: High School graduate of Delone Catholic
Current Employer: 43 years at Hanover Architectural Products
Past political experience: No political experience
Why do you want to run for this political office? The reason I am running for this political office is to give the citizens of McSherrystown their voice back. I also would like to provide the community members with a detailed account of where their tax money goes each month rather than generically knowing it is for bills. I also want to be sure that agendas are determined by the entire board, so all concerns and issues presented by the community are heard and reviewed.
What are your goals once elected to this position? To give the voice back to community members, the goal would be to reintroduce the ability for members to provide input and feedback throughout the meeting before an issue is voted upon by the council members. In order to allow for more transparency, I would like to accomplish the following goals. Taxpayers should know how their money is being spent and why. An itemized monthly statement of how money is dispersed would give taxpayers the ability to voice concerns and provide input on how to allocate funds for the betterment of the community. Each meeting agenda should be determined by the entire board, so all voices and concerns are heard. Vote the right choice to be your voice for the McSherrystown Borough Council.
