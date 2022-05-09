Name: Trevor Taylor
Party: Republican Party
Position seeking: Re-election, Republican State Committee
Residence: Straban
Employment: Working in National Security, currently maintains a Security clearance.
Education: B.S. Public Administration, Shippensburg University. Graduate, Gettysburg Area High School.
Political experience: Field Organizer, President Trump’s re-election campaign – 2020; Campaign Chair for Adams County, Stacy Garrity for Pa Treasurer — 2020; Field Canvasser, Susan B. Anthony List – 2021 to Present; Founder/Chair, Adams County Young Republicans – 2020 to Present; Independent Contractor/Consultant, various campaigns – 2018 to Present; Elected, Republican State Committee – 2018 to Present; Executive Director, Adams County Republican Club – 2017 to Present; Elected, Adams County Republican Committee – 2015 to Present; Guest Speaker, Adams County Council of Republican Women; Campaign volunteer, assisted in numerous local and state-wide campaigns
Community involvement: Former Elected Auditor (later Chairman of the board) for Straban Township; Clerk of Elections, Straban Township; Former Charter President, International Thespian Society, GASD; Former Cadet, GASD JROTC Warrior Battalion: Color/Honor Guard, Raider Team, Staff (c/CSM); Civil War Re-enactors of Hanover, 16th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, 1st Sergeant, Honoring and keeping American History alive; Wheels and Tracks Military Vehicle Preservation Association, member, Owner of a 1952 M38 Willys; Volunteered with numerous organizations over the years, performing hundreds of hours of voluntary community service
What makes you the best candidate? I take my job of representing the people of Adams County seriously. The amount of dedication I put into this un-paid office makes me uniquely qualified. On one occasion I attended the Republican State Committee meeting despite recovering from surgery two days prior to the meeting, and on another I left my grandfather’s funeral early in order to attend State Committee. There were only a couple of times I was unable to make the meetings, but this was while I was working over-time for President Trump, and was “present by proxy.” I have helped to write resolutions, to include drafting a resolution advocating for the repeal of Act 77 to protect future elections. The most important thing: I and my running mate Debbie Shearer kept our campaign promises to not endorse candidates for state-wide offices. Doing away with the “official” endorsement gives the Republicans of the Commonwealth a voice in determining who they want to represent them. We take No Endorsement a step further. On the first round of voting, the question is “Yes”, or “No” to endorse for each race. We vote “No”. The second round of voting (should the “Yes” vote carry) is “who do you vote to endorse?” I am proud to say that Debbie and I “Abstain” from this round of voting. I am recommended by Firearm Owners Against Crime (FOAC) as well as endorsed by the Adams County Young Republicans. Visit Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPa for more information.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? The number one problem continues to be the question of endorsement. Adams County is fortunate to now have Committee Members leading the continuingly growing ranks of the non-endorsement movement. The year 2018 saw a surge of like-minded candidates get elected to the Republican State Committee, but we are still combating million dollar donners from the Philadelphia area who exert a tremendous pressure on Committee members. When the “owned” candidates for State Committee are elected, they vote in the interest of their sponsor, which typically takes the form of “endorse (insert name here) because he is my (friend, business partner, relative, or other).” The last time the Republican State Committee did not endorse candidates for state-wide office occurred in 1978, ultimately leading to the election of Republican Governor Dick Thornburgh; thus the arguments for Committee endorsements are hollow at best. Issue/policy advocacy is largely missing in this political body. Members of State Committee should take a direct role in drafting and passing resolutions. Committee leadership and members need to advance substantive, commonsense Conservative resolutions and “lobby” legislators for the passage of corresponding legislation. I have drafted and successfully passed resolutions in a number of organizations I belong to. In addition, I have experience with drafting and implementing policy for Federal agencies. As I have direct experience in developing/drafting resolutions and legislation, I have already stepped up to the plate to help fill this void and will continue to advocate for Conservative legislation and campaign for Conservative candidates should I be re-elected.
