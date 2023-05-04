Name: Lisa Michaelle Sturges
Age: 63 years old
Residence: Hamiltonban Township/Fairfield Area School District
Education: Shippensburg High School; Shippensburg University, Completed four-year elementary education degree, B.S.Ed; Shippensburg University, completed a master’s equivalency in elementary education; numerous educational trainings and workshops throughout my 30-year teaching career
Current employer: Retired teacher
Past Political Experience: Participating in teacher organizations and community organizations
Why do you want to run for this political office? Fairfield Area School District is an amazing school district but it does face challenges. I feel as someone who has been a teacher in the district and has lived in the district for many years that I understand those challenges. We must balance our need to provide quality education for our students now and in the future while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers.
What are your goals once elected to this position? I am currently working hard to complete the required school board trainings. These trainings will provide guidance on the decision-making process that affects our community. We have new leadership and many new teachers in our district. I want to make sure as a school board we are supporting new teachers and our experienced teachers by embracing research-based ideas and providing our school leaders opportunities to continue their educational training, while keeping practices that have been successful. I also want to attend as many school events as possible. I feel it is important to become engaged in school events and with the school community. These interactions will provide the school board with a better understanding of the concerns that our taxpayers, teachers/staff, and students face.
