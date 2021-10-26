Party: Republican
Residence: Cumberland Township, Gettysburg
Employment: Facilities Administration
Education: GHS Class of ‘89, HACC
Political experience: no prior experience
Community involvement: Gettysburg Fire Department, Biglerville Fire Department, former volunteer with AYSO and GYSC
What makes you the best candidate? I am a graduate of GHS, I have children that graduated from GHS and have a son and grandson currently enrolled in the district. I am currently employed as a contractor in another school district where I work in facilities administration which provides me with a bird’s eye view of how districts work; from school budgets, teacher and administration contracts, building projects and construction, to daily operations which include maintenance, grounds and custodial services. I bring a different skill set to this board than others with my experience in facilities. I know what questions to ask and where to look for answers with regards to our buildings. I have all my school clearances and complete the required Safe Schools training on a yearly basis. While I was an occasional board meeting attendee prior to 2019, I have been attending school board meetings on a regular basis either in person or online so I’m aware of the issues facing the district beyond the immediate Covid crisis. Those issues include upcoming budgets and additional building upgrades as well as curriculum review. If elected, I will request a position on the Finance and Facilities committee. But perhaps the one thing that makes me good candidate is that I am a mother who is concerned about all our students and will listen and take into consideration all points of view, particularly from students and parents who are the driving force behind our success in providing the best possible education while at the same time keeping an eye on our taxpayer dollars
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? There are a number of issues facing our district and none of them will come with easy answers but the three most important issues for me include the budget, parental rights and the quality of our education. All three go hand in hand. Taxpayers are concerned about how and where their dollars are being spent and want to know why there was a tax increase this year when there was an unassigned balance fund of over eight million dollars. One of the major issues with budgets are the unknowns, particularly the dollar figures that come with outside cyber and charter schools, and how much each district will really receive from the government which is never known until after the budget is submitted to the state. Additionally, any number of unfunded mandates come down from Harrisburg and Washington every year that affect the district’s bottom line. I would like to put in the effort over the next four years to find a way to balance our budget and would encourage other board members to adopt a policy of not spending one penny more than what was received the previous year.
Since Covid brought school right into our homes last year, we now have a larger percentage of parents who are concerned about what their children are learning in school. We need to make sure parents have easy access to the curriculum so that no other parent ever has to file a Right To Know to get a list of books the district will be using to educate our children as I was required to do for 10th grade English. We also need to ensure that our students are learning basic skills upon which to build their knowledge to become productive citizens. Far too often I’ve met students who cannot tell time on an analog clock, who cannot make change, or who don’t know the difference between there, their and they’re. That is unacceptable to me. Our district has done a fabulous job of providing additional resources to any student who has fallen behind but we need to find a path to the parents of these students to help them become more engaged in their student’s education to ensure a successful outcome.
