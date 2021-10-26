David A. Reinecker

Party: Republican/Democratic
Residence: Huntington Township
Employment: Reinecker Farms and Reinecker Ag LLC (self-employed)
Education: Western Maryland/McDaniel College, BS in Chemistry, 1977; Bermudian Springs High School, 1973
Political Experience: Bermudian Springs School District Board of Directors, 2017-21, 1991-99; York Springs Borough Council, 1983-87
Community Involvement: Currently - York Springs Lions Club, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Adams Co. Farm Bureau, East Berlin Community Chorus, Keystone Capital Chorus, Hanover Barbershop Chorus; Previously - Adams Co. 4-H Club Leader, Bermudian Springs Jaycees
What makes me the best candidate? I am a life-long resident of Huntington Twp./York Springs Borough, and with my deep community roots and involvement I believe that I accurately sense the pulse of our rural community and am available to always listen to others’ concerns and questions. Both my sons and I graduated from this district, and I am committed to seeing that the positive experiences we had continue for my grandchildren, as well as other youth in our district. Additionally, I have experience making decisions and managing multi-million dollar budgets for several national industry organizations and boards.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? It is important to balance quality educational opportunities with fiscal responsibility. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present exceptional challenges regarding what is best for our students, staff, families, and community while adhering to the required national and state health considerations. A continuing concern to address will be the state-mandated programs yet for which no state funds are provided and how local districts are to financially deal with that challenge.
