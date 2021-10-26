Brian Hodges

Party: Republican
Position: Gettysburg Borough Council at Large Seat
Residence: Gettysburg
Employment: Owner/Operator the Brafferton Inn Bed and Breakfast
Education: Bachelors in Business Management Florida Atlantic University
Political Experience: None
Community Involvement: Member of Adams County Chamber of Commerce, Member of Destination Gettysburg, Member Inns of the Gettysburg Area, former board of director Adams County Arts Council, former member of the Gettysburg Zoning Hearing Board
What makes you the best candidate? First and foremost I am a husband, father of three, and homeowner in Ward 3. I am passionate about my neighbors, and totally invested in my community. As I walk around my neighborhood knocking on doors, I have listened to the voices of many concerned citizens. Many on fixed incomes do not know if they will be able to continue to afford living in Gettysburg. Parents with children are concerned about safety within the community. My vision is to keep the borough as safe and healthy as possible, by working closely with our police department, and I want to be a good steward and voice for our hard earned tax dollars.
Secondly, with my wife and Mother, I own the Brafferton Inn Bed and Breakfast in Ward 1. We have operated this historic inn for 17 years now, and I have witnessed firsthand the financial burdens facing the borough. Many tough decisions will have to be made in the near future. My experience in dealing with tourism, fiscal responsibilities, budgeting, marketing Gettysburg to the world, and the overall economics of running a small business makes me the ideal candidate for borough council. Whether it be parking issues, taxation, or zoning issues, I believe my knowledge can help move the community forward with economic development, and trying the ease the tax burden on our local residents.
Third, I have a strong, positive attitude and can generate a spirit of cooperation among all council members.
What are the most important issues facing the office you are seeking? First, the safety and security of our borough. We need to get our police department back to full strength. Public safety is my number one priority.
Secondly, I want to keep the borough clean and vibrant. I envision clean streets, fixed roadways and sidewalks, where local citizens and tourist alike can walk, bike and drive to enjoy our beautiful, historic downtown.
Third, we need to do better with communication and transparency. I myself have fallen victim, as I have emailed council members in the past and have gotten zero responses. I welcome the opportunity to hold regular town hall meetings and promise to be someone who will always listen to all the taxpayers, as I believe the taxpayer always comes first. I will always have an open mind to hear your thoughts on moving the borough forward.
Lastly, I want the borough to be a place where people can afford to live. I want to ensure that taxes remain as low as possible, so those on fixed or lower incomes can still reside here. Lower tax rates will also attract economic development opportunities.
I would like the privilege of serving on borough council, and please consider voting for me. Thank you!
