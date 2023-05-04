Name: April Swope
Age: 68 years old
Municipality/ School District: Oxford Township/Conewago Valley School District, Region #3
Education: Gettysburg Area High School
Current Employer: Retired. Chaplain Assistant Volunteer and 3-5–year-old Sunday School Teacher
Past political experience: Past Mount Joy Township Republican Committee Member
Why do you want to run for this political office? I believe that I am called to such a time as this. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 reminds us, to everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven. I voiced my stand at our board meeting after hearing of the attack on the Loudoun, Virginia student in the bathroom. Since wisdom comes from God, without Him we can do nothing except educate our children according to man’s false theologies and fallen behaviors which is why the educational system is in such chaos. God gave us our children and it is our responsibility to train them up in the way they should go, not the government. My campaign slogan is “Faith, family and fundamentals are our future!” If not now, when?
What are your goals once elected to this position? Building more schools and spending more money at our expense will not improve the condition of the heart. The lie of the separation of Church and State has destroyed the family unit along with the promotion of the theory of evolution, CRT, SEL, and gender confusion. The effects of masking our children for two years will continue to be seen and experienced. Jesus is the anchor of our soul. It is my goal to see God’s creation know their true God given identity, gifts, and talents, led by a moral compass unto righteousness instead of being led down a path of folly. I want more public awareness and oversight of the curriculum and finances, with a budget reduction instead of a tax mill increase.
