Chambersburg Area Kennel Club (CAKC), which hosted an all-breed dog show at Shippensburg Fairgrounds last weekend, Oct. 1-2, is very active in the Gettysburg area, with many members from Adams County. Throughout the year, CAKC holds several dog handling classes on Monday evenings at the Gettysburg Area Recreational Park, the most recent in August and September. The classes are open to anyone wanting to learn to handle a dog or hone they handling skills, or train their dog in preparation for showing. Check out CAKC on the group’s Facebook page.
