Lives: Biglerville borough
From: Raised on Sunny Slope Poultry farm in Gardners, grew up on an orchard in Somerset County, returned to Biglerville where he was a CH Musselman scholarship winner, and groundskeeper for the Hauser estate during four years at Gettysburg College. Upon graduation, I worked for the CH Musselman Company Gardners and Biglerville plants for a year and a half; was called to active duty and left for a rewarding 27-year career in the United States Army, retiring as a Colonel. After 17 years operating an orchard in New York State, I retired a second time and returned to Biglerville, where I purchased the very estate I cared for many years before.
Educated at: Gettysburg College, BA Business; Syracuse University MBA Comptrollership; US Army War College.
Family: wife Judy (high school sweetheart), son Christopher, daughter Angela, grandsons Joseph and Michael, granddaughters Grace and Faith, great grandson Lucas.
Job: Biglerville Mayor; Logistics Coordinator, Upper Adams Food Pantry; Treasurer, Upper Adams Lions Club; President, Canner Fund.
Jobs’ rewards: After tracking all over the world, we are finally able to settle and give back to the community. I enjoy being a voice, a cheerleader for Biglerville. I love seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when we have our food pantry events, and of the many smiles from people ordering food at our Upper Adams Lions Club restaurant during South Mountain Fair and the National Apple Harvest Festival. Above all is the absolute generosity of families in our small town and surrounding area to help support all we do.
Jobs’ frustrations: Reaching out to the many families who need help but choose to not partake for many reasons, and dealing with the very few people that choose to find reasons why anything should be done.
Very first job: Cleaning syringes at Sunny Slope Poultry Farm as chickens were vaccinated.
Favorite Food: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, lima beans
Pet: Noelle the cat, a stray from Christmas time where a renter left and abandoned the kitten. She rules the home. Also Turbo, our great neighbor’s German Shepherd.
Heroes: General Colin Powell, General Ballard, and my grandfather “Pappy” George Phillips
Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends at our pool, lending a hand to my brother-in-law Ed Wolf at Paul’s Garage, and playing golf more than once a year.
Pet peeves: Not responding to texts or emails.
Collects: Stuffed animals and all things Goofy.
Best Friend: My high school sweetheart, my Princess of 54 years of marriage. I am who I am thanks to Judy, and the Grace of God.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: The birth era of Jesus Christ. To see how the Jews persecuted their own, and try to understand the era.
Event that changed my life: Marrying Judy. Really.
Scariest moment: Living through our son Chris’s multiple heart attacks and six bypass surgeries. He had a less than 50% chance of surviving the surgery.
First memory: Playing Superman, complete with cape, jumping off the playhouse roof and spraining ankle.
Trait inherited from parents: A work ethic that helped make a very successful career and life for me and my family.
Piece of advice that you live by: Be kind, and let God judge peoples’ actions.
Who needs a hug and why? First responders all, the many people that we as a society take for granted — grocery workers, those that gather our trash, stock our stores, deliver our mail, sanitation workers, run our government at all levels (in spite of politicians), our spiritual leaders, and children of all ages trying to learn and live through these times of turmoil.
One bad habit: Lack of patience
3 items on your bucket list: Play trombone again, this time being able to read music. Go horseback riding not on a trail. Take an African Safari for photos.
Five minutes with: My grandfather George Phillips. I want him to see how great an influence he had on my childhood.
What skill would you like to learn? I was lead trombone in high school, but could not read music. I would love to relearn and play in the Apple Core Band!
What would people find surprising about you? I served a tour in the Middle East before all the warfare, so I got to visit the many religious sites, quite a wonderful eye opener for a Christian!
What would make this world a better place? Institute term limits on politicians. Career politicians are NOT representative of our population. Somehow return to journalism, not propaganda, so less hate and more working together to solve the insurmountable issues we face in todays world.
What is the best piece of news you received lately? Caring for our community has blossomed in the face of all the adversity. We are so blessed in food, money, and volunteering. We just had a tree and light up the town ceremony and over 100 people sang all the holiday songs, coming together!
How would you like to be remembered? As a passionate man that could shed tears of joy at even the smallest happy moments, who had a big heart and a love for God, family, friends, and community wherever he lived.
