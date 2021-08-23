Age: 55 and counting
Lives: New Oxford where the Cross Keys Drive-In once was.
From: Born at Annie Warner Hospital in Gettysburg and raised in New Oxford
Educated at: Conewago Valley School District in New Oxford – GO Colonials!
Family: I’m the last one standing of my immediate family. I have an adult daughter Jessica and three grandchildren Rion, Trey and Ember that reside in the Hanover area.
Job: Co-owner of Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery with my wife Lori
Job’s reward: Seeing the smiles and hearing the compliments about our business from our every-day customers as well as meeting hundreds of new people a week from all over the globe that are passing through our great town heading to various local tourist destinations like Gettysburg, DC, Lancaster.
Job’s frustrations: Currently it is the supply chain issues all businesses are experiencing and rude people who feel everyone owes them something just because they’re a customer…the customer is not always right for sure.
Very first job was: Mowing grass and assisting the maintenance crew at Oxford Container Co., aka the “box factory” in New Oxford. Minimum wage was $3.25 per hour in 1979.
Favorite food: This is a tough one, pizza rates very high. Seafood is up there as well.
Pets: Our ten-year old Boxweiler (Boxer — Rottweiler combo) Raven.
Hero: People that volunteer to help others for no pay or recognition rates very high for me.
Hobbies: Traveling, photography, reading newspapers
Pet peeves: Being on time. “If you’re on time you’re late, if you’re early, you’re on time”!
Collects: Firefighting nonfiction books by current and retired firemen.
Best friend: I have two honestly. First my wife Lori. She is the only person that has stood by me under any circumstance, through many challenges over the past 26 years. Second, my 42-year friendship with Ron Klunk, we met as young teens while neighbors, many great memories.
Event that changed your life: the day in 1994 I met Lori, my wife.
Your scariest moment: December 18, 1985, the day my volunteer fire department lost a firefighter in the line of duty due to a rollover of a fire engine.
First memory: Running up the street to watch the fire trucks leave the firehouse with firemen on the back …I knew I wanted to do that one day too and I did get the honor to volunteer for my hometown for many years.
Trait inherited from parents: I got the Roth hairline and waistline from my dad for sure LOL.
Piece of advice that you live by: Always have enough money saved for 3 to 4 months bills, 2020 proved very few people planned for rainy days, and 2020 was a thunderstorm for sure!
Who needs a hug and why? Everyone, because life is too short in many ways
Favorite reading/author: John Grisham
Favorite spot on earth? The beach. Its peaceful, it eliminates your worries even if only briefly
Website you visit most: CapitolOne.com to check on my money
Would like concert tickets to see: Kenny Chesney for a concert held in the islands
One bad habit: I don’t “sugar coat” things I say.
3 items on your bucket list: Win Powerball – Live at the beach – Live to be at least 80
Five minutes with: Several friends and family who no longer speak with me for whatever reason.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Paddleboarding and scuba diving
What would people find surprising about you? I pick out and buy all my wife’s clothes.
What would make this world a better place? 100% elimination of reference to politics in conversations,
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Our business Deja Brew was voted #1 coffee shop in the WGAL News 8 viewing area, that includes larger towns and cities like York and Lancaster, we’re very grateful.
How would you like to be remembered? I was not perfect by any means, but I did my best! Love me or hate me, it’s your choice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.