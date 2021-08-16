Age: One day older than I was yesterday
Lives: Biglerville
From: Williamsport, Pa. – Home of Little League World Series
Educated at: York College of Pennsylvania
Family: Most of my family lives in Williamsport; mom lives in Rochester, NY
Job: Executive Director at the United Way of Adams County
Job’s reward: Knowing that we make a positive impact in peoples’ lives.
Job’s frustrations: It is hard to narrow down – I have had several frustrating situations over the years but they all have been educational in the long run. I would probably say unexpected facility repairs have been the most frustrating.
Very first job was: Williamsport YMCA in High School. I was a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ and had many roles.
Favorite food: Old Forge style pizza. Actually, any pizza. I’m a pizza-holic.
Pets: One spoiled-rotten calico cat – ‘Impy’
Hero: Mr. Fred Rogers. I grew up watching “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,” we need him here on Earth today. My work hero is my former boss in the YMCA, Dave F. Everything he has taught me has proven to be successful in non-profit management.
Hobbies: Fishing, Hunting, going to baseball and college football games, spending time at the riverlot with friends and family in my hometown, going to see live bands and concerts
Pet peeves: Cancelled plans at the last minute. Slow drivers when I’m in a hurry.
Collects: I don’t really collect anything specific. Can’t stand clutter.
Best friend: Probably my brother and my cousin, because they are the few who understand my weird sense of humor and antics.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: I have recently come to appreciate history much more than I did in school – there are so many. The Moon landing, WWII, any decade before the 80s….
Event that changed your life: My brother’s accident in 2017. It brought my family together and eliminated any petty problems anyone had from the past.
Your scariest moment: Using an AED on a person who went into cardiac arrest playing basketball at the Y I ran in Jersey Shore, Pa. You only have one shot at saving them, there are no do-overs like in the trainings. The worst part was waiting to hear if the person survived (he ended up needing a triple by-pass and survived, the doctor said the AED and CPR saved his life).
First memory: Fishing with my dad at Rose Valley Lake when I was just 5 or 6.
Trait inherited from parents: Stubborness for sure. The ability and strength to support myself in life.
Piece of advice that you live by: The time is always right to do what is right.
Who needs a hug and why? We can all use a hug every now and then!
Favorite reading/author: “Leading with the Heart” by Duke’s Coach Krzyzewski
Favorite spot on earth? Key West or Lake Tahoe in Summer. Beautiful scenic views, clear lake water…bluest water I’ve ever seen in Key West
Website you visit most: my online banking sites
Would like concert tickets to see: There are so many. Top of the list is Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Zac Brown Band. I am always open to seeing my favorite band, Chicago.
One bad habit: Letting my gas tank get down to E and convincing myself it will last longer than it actually does.
3 items on your bucket list: 1. Drive across the country on as much of Route 66 as possible, stop at all of the roadside attractions along the way. 2. Own a Deloreon. 3. Visit Ireland and track down relatives, have a beer with them.
Five minutes with: Pope Francis, as a Catholic I know that even a brief chat with the Pope can be very inspiring and insightful.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? How to fly fish.
What would people find surprising about you? I’ve had six years of French class instruction.
What would make this world a better place? Everyone having the ability to themselves in another’s shoes. More empathy for others.
How would you like to be remembered? As a strong female leader who made an impact in the lives of the community members.
