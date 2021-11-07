Age: 22
Lives: Fairfield
From: Fairfield
Educated at: I have my Associates in Early Childhood Elementary Education, I received that at HACC and am currently obtaining my Bachelor’s degree through University of Phoenix.
Family: I have two older sisters and an older brother. I am recently married and have a one-and-a-half-year-old.
Job: Assistant childcare director, YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County
Job’s reward: Working with all types of ages and getting to see them grow.
Job’s frustrations: Trying to make everyone happy
Very first job was: I worked at Dairy Queen
Favorite food: Steak, shrimp, and mashed potatoes (I am an expensive date.)
Pets: Two dogs named Delilah and Cooper
Hero: My husband
Hobbies: Singing, working out, spending time with family
Pet peeves: I have lots of pet peeves, I develop new ones every second.
Collects: Huge fan of Marilyn Monroe, I collect EVERYTHING of her.
Best friend: Honestly, my best friend is my sister because when everyone else stepped out, she stepped in. She is the one person I can trust and laugh with.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? I do not really know, but I would have liked to have met Marilyn Monroe because she is an inspiration to me.
Event that changed your life: My daughter being born
Your scariest moment: I think my scariest moment was almost losing my brother not once, but twice.
First memory: My sister hitting me by accident with a metal baseball bat in my eye.
Trait inherited from parents: Too many, but a negative one is probably that I am impatient and I got that from my mom, but a positive one I got from my mom is being kind to everyone. A negative one I inherited from my dad is my attitude and a positive one is having common sense.
Piece of advice that you live by: You can’t control other people’s actions, but you can control your reaction to them.
Who needs a hug and why? My grandma, she deserves all the hugs in the world because she is the most kindest human being I have ever met and she loves hugs, it does not matter who you are.
Favorite reading/author: I do not particularly have a favorite author, but I love reading mystery books.
Favorite spot on earth? My bed, because it is always there for me at the end of the day. Also, I love to sleep.
Website you visit most: Amazon
Would like concert tickets to see: Adele
One bad habit: Overthinking
3 items on your bucket list: Honestly, I do not have a bucket list, I just say I want to do it and either I do or I forget about it.
Five minutes with: My grandfather who passed away
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? How to play the piano
What would people find surprising about you? I get along with pretty much everyone.
What would make this world a better place? Lots of things, but one thing would be if everyone could understand that we all go through different things in life.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I did not receive news, but I did just get married and we are moving into our place here soon, so that is good news that I would like to share.
How would you like to be remembered? I tried my best
