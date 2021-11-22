Age: 45
Lives: Highland Township
From: Born in Wilkes-Barre. Though, I mostly grew up in Dallastown, Pa.
Educated at: Elon University (NC) and Alvernia University (Reading, Pa.)
Family: My husband, daughter, son, and two dogs
Job: @Home in Adams County Coordinator
Job’s reward: I get the chance to help make my community a better place.
Job’s frustrations: None yet!
What is something about At Home in Adams County that many people are unaware of? We rely on community members to help us fulfill our mission of supporting the development of more affordable housing, transportation and economic development that helps all community members to thrive. It takes a village!
Very first job was: Besides babysitting? A cashier at Kmart in York.
Favorite food: Pizza and chocolate!
Pets: Josie “Racecar” Ellen Rice, a German shepherd mix; and Cutie “Patootie” Daisy Rice, a Shitzu/Maltese mix.
Hero: My husband, Steve. He is incredibly smart, resilient, and strong. He’s also level-headed. And he works so hard for his family.
Hobbies: Yoga, baking, reading, gardening.
Pet peeves: People calling me ma’am. I don’t feel like a ma’am.
Collects: Postcards from places I’ve visited.
Best friend: My parents, Sharon and Art Ward, and my friends, Katie Langville and Katie Will. They always give good advice, encourage me, and they make me a better person.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history? I would have loved to see my grandparents at their weddings. You see them as grownups- indulgent and funny, stern and strict, but I would’ve loved to see their happiness, their young selves at that pivotal moment.
Event that changed your life: The birth of my children. You’re never fully prepared to bring those fragile beings home.
Your scariest moment: When I nearly lost my then 3-year-old son to the waves at the beach! Luckily, I grabbed him before he went under!
First memory: Eating sugar cookies with my Nana Ray and Pop-pop Fred.
Trait inherited from parents: Kindness and sensitivity.
Piece of advice that you live by: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
Who needs a hug and why? All the animals at the SPCA! They all just want someone to take them home and love them!
Favorite reading/author: At the moment Diana Gabaldon. I’m partial to historical fiction, especially if it’s well-researched and I can learn something from it.
Favorite spot on earth? Besides being with my family… the beach. Give me some sand, salt air, and warm sunshine and I’m a happy girl.
Website you visit most: Facebook (or Meta as it’s called now)
Would like concert tickets to see: Allison Krauss
One bad habit: I think I have too many to name…
3 items on your bucket list: 1. Visit all 50 states; 2. Visit Spain again; 3. See Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.
Five minutes with: My grandparents. All four of them. I miss them terribly and there are so many things I wish I’d asked them.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? To make beautiful baked goods. Mine are tasty, but they aren’t pretty to look at.
What would people find surprising about you? That I have two dogs. I love them, but not so much the mess that often accompanies them. I’m also a published author and poet. And I helped start a group called WE Women Empowered.
What would make this world a better place? Empathy and consideration.
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Our extended family is coming to our house this year for Thanksgiving (for the first time ever)!
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as someone who cared for her kids and family and tried to make the world better by helping her community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.