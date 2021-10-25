Age: 37
Lives: Gardners
From: Chihuahua, México
Educated at: PA School of Culinary Arts & HACC
Family: My husband Rogelio and our four children: Sofía, Rafael, Isabel, and Rolán
Job: Director of Operations, Center for Youth and Community Development
Job’s reward: Knowing that our services and program are available to all youth and families of Adams County.
Job’s frustrations: When families come to us for referrals to other services, it is frustrating to find that the services they truly need are not offered in the language in which they are able to communicate more freely.
What is something about the Center for Youth and Community Development that many people are unaware of? We offer our Strengthening Families Program/ Families Fuertes to meet the needs of the community by offering our program completely in Spanish, English or bilingually.
Very first job was: Childcare
Favorite food: Posole (Hominy Stew)
Pets: Six chickens and two cats
Hobbies: Gardening, hiking, binge watching shows on Netflix and DIY projects
Pet peeves: The sound of people chewing.
Collects: Sea turtles
Best friend: My husband, Rogelio. He just gets me.
Event that changed your life: My mother, Guadalupe, passed away due to Covid. Everything my family went through before and after her passing has changed my life.
Your scariest moment: We were at a football game, my daughter was 4 years old, and we though she had been kidnapped. Turns our she decided to walk back to the car to wait for us!
First memory: My first day of kindergarten. I was crying in the middle of the hallway because I did not know what classroom I needed to be in.
Trait inherited from parents: Perseverance
Piece of advice that you live by: Forgive and forget.
Who needs a hug and why? Everyone. We all need kindness.
Favorite spot on earth? The Conservatory at Longwood Gardens. It is a beautiful and inspiring place!
Website you visit most: Amazon
Would like concert tickets to see: Juanes
One bad habit: I collect unpaired socks in a basket but never get around to finding the missing socks.
3 items on your bucket list: Meet Hugh Jackman, fly in a hot air balloon and visit Australia.
Five minutes with: Mother Teresa
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Leather working
What would people find surprising about you? I love to watch Korean Dramas.
What would make this world a better place? Empathy
How would you like to be remembered? As a person that made a difference in peoples lives by advocating for them and showing them how to advocate for themselves and others.
