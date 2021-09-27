Age: 43
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Middletown, MD (Frederick County)
Educated at: Hood College, Frederick Maryland (Class of 1999)
Family: My husband and two children
Job: Development Director, Adams County Library System
Job’s reward: Cultivating meaningful relationships with community members in Adams County… AND all the books a girl could ever read...
Very first job was: I was the go-to babysitter in my church and neighborhood, but my first real job was at Baskin Robins.
Favorite food: A good hamburger is hard to pass up.
Pets: My sweet Labradoodle, Charlie! He is a 14-year-old puppy and truly believes he is my 3rd child!
Hero: My husband, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force. As high school sweethearts, we married a few months after he graduated from the Air Force Academy. The military life was a whirlwind of moves and deployments. New towns, new bases, new schools, the list goes on… But, we did it together and home has always been with him. He is a wonderful father and provider, but most of all, he is my rock and my best friend!
Hobbies: Reading is my most obvious hobby! However, I love to watch my children’s tennis and soccer matches.
Collects: Honestly? Boots! Any kind, but I love my cowgirl boots!
Who would you like to spend 5 minutes with? My late grandmother.
Event that changed your life: I can think of so many events over the years that have impacted me. But, the most significant, was getting married and starting my own family.
Your scariest moment: Sept. 11, 2001. My father worked in the Pentagon then and he had a 9 a.m. meeting that day. In the chaos that followed the events of that morning, the phone lines were flooded and we could not get information as to his whereabouts. We waited hours before he was finally able to get in touch with us and it was a relief to hear his voice. He was okay, but the plane struck the area by his office and several of his friends and colleagues were taken too soon that day. He is here today because he was running late to his meeting.
Trait inherited from parents: A solid foundation of faith.
Piece of advice that you live by: Learn something new every day and count your blessings.
Who needs a hug? Who doesn’t? Hugging someone is such a simple act of kindness that connects us all.
Favorite reading/author: I am always up for a new book but the ones I read time and again are; “Angela’s Ashes”, “East of Eden,” “Rebekah,” “Wicked” and “The Red Tent,”. But, “The Giving Tree,” is my favorite book of all time.
Website you visit most: AdamsLibrary.org (everyone should check it out)
One bad habit: Not being able to say no! What I have learned is you cannot give fully to others if you are running on empty.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would love to learn how to knit!
What would people find surprising about you? That as an extrovert, my battery can run low after an event or party. How do I recharge? Calling a family member or friend on my way home.
What would make this world a better place? Making eye contact and sharing a smile. You never know what a person is going through at that moment, and your kindness is powerful enough to make them feel noticed and appreciated.
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as kind and loving. I’m certain I will not be remembered for being patient, and that is OK!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.