Age: A young 68
Lives: In the country west of Gettysburg
From: Except for the years I was in college always in Adams County. Born at Annie M. Warner hospital in Gettysburg
Educated at: Graduated from Gettysburg High school, Graduate of Albright College. BS in Nursing
Family: husband, son , and as of July 3 a new daughter-in-law!
Job: Retired. Well, at least retired from my career. Worked 40 years as a nurse at Gettysburg Hospital. All but around two years in the Critical Care Unit. In some ways I feel I’m busier now than when I worked! I have always found ways to give back to the community. When our son was young, I was a board member for Franklin Township Youth League. After our son stopped playing baseball, I stepped back, but was asked to return to manage the Snack Shack for the League. I am once again a board member. I am also a member of Cashtown Lions, and former president of the Cashtown Ladies Auxiliary. Unfortunately, an aging membership and Covid resulted in disbanding the organization after 70 years. Currently I am Co-chair of Moms for Liberty Adams County.
Job’s reward: Helping a sick patient, sometimes very sick, back to health. And the absolute best coworkers I could ever ask for.
Job’s frustrations: Shifts where I was so busy getting all the necessary things completed I didn’t have time for a break for myself, or spend time just talking to a patient. I really didn’t realize how much stress I was under until I clocked out of work for the last time. I literally felt the stress leave my body from the top of my head down to my toes.
What is something about Moms For Liberty that many people are unaware of? We believe the lines between schools and parental authority have become blurred. We believe that parents have the responsibility to instill and provide moral and character building values in the home. The responsibility of school districts is to provide a quality education for our children to each child’s ability and prepare them to be contributing members to society. We will work to make those lines clear for the benefit of all of our children.
Very first job was: Not counting the summers starting at age seven picking cherries with my mother and brother to make a little money to help buy school clothes, I worked at my parent’s fruit market.
Favorite food: probably anything that comes from the sea.
Pets: Cats, cats, and more cats.
Hero: Anyone willing to voice their opinion publicly and stand by it
Hobbies: When I have the time I like to read, do counted cross stitch and cook. Also recently enjoying crafting and stamping
Pet peeves: those who believe that you should be censored, cancelled, or silenced simply because you disagree with their opinions.
Collects: At the moment it seems to be cats. I am feeding/caring for around 11 right now. Five are house pets, Eazy, Matt, Missy, Midnite, and Eddie. The outside cats are Jack, Lionel, Sophie, Cheddar, Calvin, Buster and Grey Boy. All have been spayed/neutered except Grey Boy. Actually I’m just assuming he is a boy. He’s feral and I haven’t been able to trap him. People, please stop dumping out your pets. One of the cats I rescued was not only neutered but declawed when we took him in.
Best friend: I treasure all my friends. I consider them all my “best friend.”
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: Maybe the signing of the Declaration of Independence which made our country free.
Event that changed your life: Hands down the birth of our son.
Your scariest moment: 20 years ago my husband had a work injury. He was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment. This girl, who only likes driving two lane country roads, had to drive to Baltimore on a Friday night in rush hour and wait while he was taken to surgery. He spent the weekend in a step down trauma unit there, and it was a long road to recovery but all turned out for the best.
First memory: I remember eating out of a little tin plate with the alphabet around it at my Grandmother’s house when I was just a toddler. At her auction, I spied that plate in an assorted box of stuff and successfully bid on it. I don’t remember what else was in the box.
Trait inherited from parents: A good work ethic
Piece of advice that you live by: “Promise me you’ll always remember- You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” Christopher Robin to Pooh
Who needs a hug and why? After this last year everyone. I can’t imagine not giving a hug ever to those that need one. And I have regretted none of them.
Favorite reading/author: Probably would have to be Stephen King. I’ve read "The Stand" three times.
Favorite spot on earth? Anywhere on the water. Relaxing and peaceful
Website you visit most: None in particular. My family says I am online way too much.
Would like concert tickets to see: Led Zeppelin. But since I would like to see them like they were back in the 70’s, that isn’t possible. So it would have to be Tedeschi Trucks Band
One bad habit: I am hardly ever on time.
3 items on your bucket list: Go back to Hawaii, road trip out West, visit Alaska
Five minutes with: My late friend and coworker Hank. Oh the conversations we would have about our world today. It would take much more than five minutes.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Really nothing new. I would just like more time to do the fun things I already like to do.
What would people find surprising about you? In the late 70s early 80s, I was treasurer of the local Mason-Dixon ABATE chapter.
What would make this world a better place? For people to be less judgmental of others
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? After 12 weeks of not being able to weight bear or drive after my surgery, I am up on two feet again and driving.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who made a difference in someone’s life in some small way.
