Age: 21
Lives: Biglerville
From where originally: Timor Leste, an island country 400 Km northwest of Darwin, Australia. It was a Portuguese colony for 400 years before Indonesia took it over. It gained independence in 2002.
Educated at: Gettysburg Area School District
Family: I was adopted and arrived here in 2014. In my American family I have six siblings – three also adopted from Timor Leste, including my brother Johnny, and sisters Anjelina and Maria. My parents, Tom and Irene Powell, already had three older children: Nick, Tom and Cate. In my Timor, family I have three brothers.
Job: Barber at Town and Campus Hair Care, Gettysburg
Job’s reward: Meeting people, learning more about them and I thrive on making them happy when they walk out the door looking good. I love being meticulous and creative with my haircuts.
Job’s frustrations: Downtime
Very first job was: Wendy’s
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo pasta
Pets: Three goldfish
Hero: Neymar Jr., a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team.
Hobbies: soccer, guitar/singing, working out
Pet peeves: Texting while driving
Best friend: This is a tough question! Jaden Palmer. We are opposites. He is more chill and I am more hyper.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: I would like to have seen Pele play soccer.
Event that changed your life: Meeting my future parents in 2010.
Your scariest moment: I had a serious car accident but thankfully no injuries.
First memory: Hunting birds with a sling shot when I was growing up and very long hikes down the mountain to the coast.
Piece of advice that you live by: The past is the past. Learn from your mistakes and move on, or worry about it and be miserable.
Favorite spot on earth? I have been to Cuba and it reminded of my own tropical island.
Website you visit most: Tik Tok
Would like concert tickets to see: Brett Young, Luke Combs or Zach Brown Band
One bad habit: Messy apartment
3 items on your bucket list: I would like to visit Miami, Dubai, and Brazil
Five minutes with: Neymar Jr.
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I am learning Tae Kwando
What would people find surprising about you? I like country music because the songs tell a real story.
What would make this world a better place? No hate.
How would you like to be remembered? As a Meticulous Barber!
